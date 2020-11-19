Algiers shooting kills 1; body found in street Thursday morning

Paris Holmes, an NOPD public information officer, said initial reports didn't classify the death as a homicide. Police didn't release the victim's name.

NEW ORLEANS — A victim was found shot to death in Algiers Thursday morning, a police spokesperson said.

Calls to police reported a body lying in the street near Socrates and Hermosa streets around 7:04 a.m.

Officers with New Orleans Police Department's Fourth District were sent to investigate reports of the body.

Paris Holmes, an NOPD public information officer, said initial reports didn't classify the death as a homicide. Police didn't release the victim's gender, age or name.

"Originally, deemed an unclassified death, (the killing) was later determined to be a homicide by shooting," Holmes said. "No further information is available at this time."

Detectives with NOPD's Homicide unit will investigate the killing.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation into the killing is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death, but not before informing the victim's family member.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

