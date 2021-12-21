x
"All I want for Christmas is a roof" in St. Charles Parish

Employees of the St. Charles Parish School system sing their own version of the popular song.
Credit: St. Charles Parish School System

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Take a look at this video posted by the St. Charles Parish School system.  The singers re-wrote a popular Christmas song to match what they were going through following Hurricane Ida.  From tarps to unreturned calls from roofers, they joke about the struggles they've endured this past year.  Such amazing talent and a song that's guaranteed to get stuck in your head!  Click HERE if you don't see the video below! 

🎄🎼🎤Happy Holidays from SCPPS! We're singing our way into the holidays! Enjoy this special Happy Holidays video from the school system featuring an original SCPPS song titled “All I Want For Christmas Is a Roof!”

Posted by St. Charles Parish Public Schools on Friday, December 17, 2021

