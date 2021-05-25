Alligator from Louisiana shows up on Padre Island National Seashore

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — That's not something you see everyday.
An alligator apparently made the journey from Louisiana to Malaquite Beach. Officials at the Padre Island National Seashore (PINS) found the gator Monday.
PINS posted to Facebook that the young American alligator had tags on its rear feet that indicated it came all the way from Louisiana.
The gator was taken to a nearby rehabilitation facility to "recover from its long journey."
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi native publishes book to help normalize disabilities, becomes best selling author
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.