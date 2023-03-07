Video: Deputies apprehend 5ft alligator in St. John Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s deputies apprehended an alligator and it was caught on video.
The sheriff’s office says on Sunday, SWAT responded to a call of a “suspicious subject wandering in the neighborhood” on Walnut Street in LaPlace.
When officers arrived, they were surprised to find the “suspicious subject” was a 5-foot alligator wandering in a neighbor’s front yard.
A sheriff’s office report says responding deputies attempted to contact the gator who resisted arrest.
Eventually, officers were able to make an apprehension.
Officers took the gator into custody and then released it back into the swamp where it belongs.
