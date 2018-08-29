An alligator has made itself at home by the Algiers Ferry Landing on Algiers Point and it's not the first time this has happened.

"I think it's kinda cool, that's the cool part about living down here for sure," Algiers resident Mike Mattson said.

Whether you're excited or scared, all residents of South East Louisiana need to keep in mind if there's a body of water, chances are there's an alligator living there. Some, like Kenneth Phillips, aren't sure how to handle that information.

"I think I'd try to find the quickest way to run around it, see if I could find a biscuit in my pocket to hand it to him, I don't know, anything I could," Philips said.

Other people, especially with dogs and kids, have been taking precautions. Joerell Smooth and his son love feeding the ducks at City Park, but he always keeps a close eye on his 4-year-old.

"I tell him it's not safe, it's not safe you could fall in and drown or get snatched by an alligator, it's not safe at all," Smooth said.

It's the same deal when it comes to your four-legged friends. Mattson keeps his dog Howie away from the river when walking along Algiers Point.

"That would be definitely taking a risk, that's their territory is the water," Mattson said.

Or you could be like Kenneth and just stay far away from any place an alligator might live.

"I do want to see him, I just don't want him near me that's all," Phillips said. "I'm not trying to become anybody's lunch or dinner."

The captain of the Algiers ferry says he was monitoring the alligator Monday and believes it might have been injured. He says if he sees the gator again he's going to call the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

