Amazon announces first Louisiana fulfillment center coming in 2021

CARENCRO, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says a new Amazon fulfillment center in Lafayette Parish will bring more than 1,400 new jobs to the Acadiana area.

Edwards said the new 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center will be located at the former Evangeline Downs site in Carencro, La., near the junctions of Interstates 10 and 49. The site will be Amazon’s first fulfillment center in Louisiana.

“This 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center will not only prove to be a tremendous asset for all of Louisiana, but the project also will create 500 full-time jobs on-site, and spur the growth of other jobs in Acadiana,” Edwards said.

The governor said Louisiana Economic Development estimates that the project will create 982 indirect jobs, for a total of more than 1,400 jobs in the surrounding area.

Edward’s office said formal discussions for a potential fulfillment center began in July 2020. The company estimates that the center will be completed by the end of 2021.

