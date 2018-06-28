An Amber Alert issued for a 9-month-old child believed to be abducted from Iberia Parish has been canceled after the child was found safe.

Louisiana State Police Issued an Amber Alert when the vehicle the child was sleeping in was stolen from Calvary Pentecostal Church on Highway 90 in Jeanerette, Louisiana. The 2002 Nissan Altima was last seen traveling westbound on Hwy 90 service road towards Canal Street in Jeanerette.

Troopers say an unknown man fled the scene with the vehicle around 11:05 p.m. The man was described as having a slender build with light colored hair with a receding hairline and ponytail. He was seen wearing white shorts and Nike tennis shoes.

At 3:12 a.m., LSP reported that the child was found safe and the man was in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711.

