Amber Alert issued for two young girls from Mandeville.

Suspect Sergio "David" Hernandez is believed to have abducted a two-month-old and a nine-year-old.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Louisiana State Police have issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police department for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez, and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos.

Police say the children were last seen at 845 Lafayette Street in Mandeville.

They were abducted around 4pm Monday afternoon by Sergio "David" Hernandez.

Two-month-old Amaya Hernandez Hispanic female with short black hair and brown eyes. They say she is approximately 22” tall, and about 12 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Nine-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos is also Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3’ tall and about 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing a school uniform, which is a red polo style shirt and khaki skirt.

Suspect Sergio “David” Hernandez is wanted for questioning for a domestic violence incident, which occurred at the time of the abduction.

Hernandez is a 25-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5’3” and about 140 pounds. It's believed he's driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic sedan with Mississippi license plate bearing PNC3279.

Police say Hernandez is considered armed and dangerous, and extreme caution should be taken.