Amber Alert issued for two young girls from Mandeville.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Louisiana State Police have issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police department for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez, and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos.
Police say the children were last seen at 845 Lafayette Street in Mandeville.
They were abducted around 4pm Monday afternoon by Sergio "David" Hernandez.
Two-month-old Amaya Hernandez Hispanic female with short black hair and brown eyes. They say she is approximately 22” tall, and about 12 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.
Nine-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos is also Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3’ tall and about 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing a school uniform, which is a red polo style shirt and khaki skirt.
Suspect Sergio “David” Hernandez is wanted for questioning for a domestic violence incident, which occurred at the time of the abduction.
Hernandez is a 25-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5’3” and about 140 pounds. It's believed he's driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic sedan with Mississippi license plate bearing PNC3279.
Police say Hernandez is considered armed and dangerous, and extreme caution should be taken.
Anyone with information about the missing girls, or Hernandez's whereabouts, are asked to contact the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.