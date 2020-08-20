AMC Theaters reopen with excitement and new restrictions

People were waiting anxiously to get inside and watch their favorite films

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Movie lovers rejoice! AMC Theaters officially opened their doors Thursday.

While it wasn't the overwhelming crowd they're probably used to, there were people anxiously waiting to get inside.

Several classics are showing at AMC Elmwood Palace 20 Theaters, including The Goonies, Back to the Future and Beauty and the Beast.

You go inside and it has the same feel: The smell of popcorn is there and candy and drinks and other food items are available.

However, we are still in the midst of a pandemic, and AMC says they're taking all precautions to help ensure people have a fun and safe time at the movies.

Masks are required, cashless transactions are encouraged, customers are asked to social distance inside the building. Surfaces will be constantly wiped down and hand sanitizer and wipes are available.

Sharon Watson spoke with Eyewitness News, and says she loves a good movie. She adds this moment has been a long time coming and she feels good about sitting down, relaxing and doing what she loves.

"You don't realize what you have until you can't reach it, touch it, go to it," she said. "I know they took every precaution they can because they wont take peoples' lives for granted. I've been here, I've seen the security and how they clean up things, so I don't think they'll let you in without some sort of recognition that you're safe."

Watson says she misses the crowds and the atmosphere that comes with that, but she's grateful this little bit of normalcy can resume. We weren't allowed to get inside the individual theaters, but we're told all auditoriums are at 40% capacity or less for social distancing.