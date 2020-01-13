NEW ORLEANS — Amite City Mayor Buddy Bel died Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The city's fire chief, Bruce Cutrer confirmed the mayor's death Sunday over the phone. Cutrer seemed to be very affected by the Bel's death.

Bel was elected in 2012 but has been serving in Amite City administration for more than 20 years, Amite City Councilmember Jonathon Foster said.

Bel was 75 years old, Foster said. Bel meant a lot to Amite.

"We lost a great man," Foster said.

