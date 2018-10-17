NEW ORLEANS -- Many patients at Children's Hospital are facing their share of challenges, but they're getting a break thanks to a volunteer arts and crafts program called Amy's Art Cart.

Three-year-old Brody's afternoon was spent racing cars, playing with stickers and then more car racing. For an afternoon, Brody and his family could forget he's a patient at Children's Hospital.

"That was awesome, that was much needed after a long few days with Brody here," Ryan Manale, Brody's father, explained.

These moments are made possible thanks to Amy's Art Cart. Every week Claire Thriffiley makes her way through the hallways bringing a little bit of color to a sterile place. Thriffiley knows first hand the impact art can have on the lives of patients.

"I named it Amy's Art Cart after my cousin who was a visual artist, very talented, and she lost her life at a young age to multiple sclerosis," Thriffiley said. "What we found with Amy was that continuing to create, to paint really gave her motivation."

Now, Thriffiley brings that same creative outlet to others.

"It's amazing how something small, like a coloring book, can bring so much joy to a child's life," Thriffiley said.

The Manale family, who got to spend an afternoon playing with toys and crafts from the cart agreed.

"It was good to see the smile on his face," Ryan Manale said.

If you'd like to learn more about Amy's Art Cart or make a donation click here.

