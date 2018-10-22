An inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola died over the weekend after a fight with another prisoner.

Derrick Williams, 46, was taken to the prison treatment center following the fight Saturday morning where he died a short time later, according to prison officials.

Williams is the second inmate to die following a fight during the past three months. Dolan Franklin, 58, died in August after a fight.

The latest fight death happened at Camp D,, where Williams collapsed afterward and was unresponsive before being taken to he treatment center.

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's deputies and Louisiana State Penitentiary officials are investigating the incident and reported that the cause of death is "unclear at this time."

Williams began serving a life sentence in 1997 out of Orleans Parish for multiple crimes, including: two counts aggravated rape; two counts aggravated burglary; armed robbery; second degree battery; attempted simple robbery; simple burglary; and attempted simple escape.

The name of the other inmate is being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation and autopsy to determine whether charges will be filed.

It's been a tumultuous year at the state's most famous prison, sometimes known as the "Alcatraz of the South."

Since March officials reported guards arrested for having sex with inmates, a thwarted prison break, an inmate work strike, two inmates found dead from suspected drug overdoses and an arrest of a guard accused of smuggling drugs in a Subway sandwich.

Angola is the largest maximum-security prison in the United States,

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

