An animal rescue organization on the north shore, says it is seeing more and more cruelty to animals lately.

Members of CATNIP are taking the wounded in for medical care at an alarming rate.

It's almost impossible to get near the crate of an adult male cat. He lives in constant fear of being tortured again.

"It's worrisome that there's so many animals being abused in this area," said CATNIP Founder Dr. Catherine Wilbert.

The Big Sky Ranch/CATNIP Foundation in Folsom already takes in hundreds of homeless animals, but lately they are shocked by what they are seeing.

That petrified male, had his tail and testicles set on fire. There's still a burn mark on his head. He, and two other cats, met the same fate in Picayune, Mississippi. Someone chopped off the paw of another cat and threw it on the St. Tammany Trace. And kittens were pitched out of a speeding car in St. Tammany. A good Samaritan picked their limp bodies up and brought them to Big Sky Ranch so all their broken bones could heal.

"And there's a real problem in our community when these animals are being tortured. When we say that's an animal issue, it's not an animal issue. It's a people issue," said Wilbert.

She quotes the clear scientific evidence that people or children being abused are more likely to abuse animals, and go on to abuse or commit violence against other people. She sites mass killings where there was evidence of animal torture before the headlines.

"Louisiana is among one of the lowest, the states with the lowest save rates, which means we euthanize more animals than most of the other states in the United States. So there's not a very high regard for the welfare of animals in this state to begin with," said Wilbert.

She says the low priority of animal welfares goes along with the extreme under funding of animal control officers to investigate these crimes and the lack of low cost spay/neuter programs, so there would not be an abundance of unwanted animals around to abuse.

CATNIP helps people by bringing thousands of homeless cats, and owned cats that are pets, to be altered for people who can't.

"Not only do they not have the money, they don't have a car."

On the abuse, she says it's time to talk about it, investigate it, and punish it.

"A cat was held in a cage and shot by an 11-year-old in the face and basically a blind eye was turned to it," Wilbert said.

The Picayune Police Department tells CATNIP they are looking into some leads on the burn cases.

CATNIP asks that any type of animals abuse be reported to the authorities.

Just an hour ago another kitten came in from St. Tammany Parish with chemical burns. See the photos below if you recognize him:

