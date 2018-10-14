Sunday people went out to an adoption event in Jefferson Parish, looking for the newest member to add to their families. Already there are so many dogs and cats in Southeast Louisiana in need of a home.

"If a rescue like myself, if we pull out 5 dogs a week, we are not even a drop in the bucket. There are so many dogs not being saved. It's an epidemic," Blue Tails President Courtney Davis said.

Soon there could be even more pets needing to be adopted. Davis says every time there's a hurricane, there's an influx of newly homeless pets.

"Without fail," Davis said. "There's always dogs that are left behind, those dogs have to go somewhere, those dogs are rescued, brought to local shelters and then they just start moving them out."

It's estimated that 600,000 animals were killed or stranded during Hurricane Katrina and since then there has been mounting effort to prevent that from happening again. After Hurricane Harvey, Davis, along with many other local shelter's, took in shelter dogs from the Houston area, so Texas shelters would have room for new dogs coming in after the storm.

"We help pull and they fill up the spots, so even though we're not pulling from Texas or from Michael directly we're making room so people can pull those dogs," Davis said.

Local dogs found forever homes Sunday, but Davis knows there will be more dogs coming into the shelter Monday.

"I expect a lot of the local shelters will start moving dogs out to make room for dogs coming in for Michael," Davis said.

