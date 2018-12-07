BELLE CHASSE, La. -- Temporary air-conditioning units were trucked in Thursday to the Plaquemines Animal Welfare Society to bring relief to dozens of animals that call the shelter home while engineers and contractors continued to point fingers at one another about who’s to blame for shoddy construction of the building.

The issue was thrust into the public eye Wednesday when the air conditioning at the PAWS shelter went down as temperatures went up.

The shelter said it believes the malfunction was responsible for the deaths of two kittens, prompting a massive outpouring of public support in the form of supplies and temporary homes for some animals.

During a council meeting Thursday, the parish attorney said studies are being done to determine who’s responsible for cracks and subsidence at the shelter.

