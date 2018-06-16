Avery’s Annual Harborfest, held Saturday, at Harbor Bar and Grill, benefits a great cause.

The festival benefits St. Michael Special School.

Principal Tish Sauerhoff says the event is one of a kind.

“It takes an enormous amount to make a difference in the lives of these kids every day, academically physically. This event actually raised enough money to let four students go here,” she said.

However, the event is not held by the school. Rather it’s put on by the owner of Harbor Bar and Grill, Gary Saucier.

“We do this because our granddaughter Avery who passed away, we do it in her honor. She was born Father’s Day so that’s why we do it this weekend,” he said.

Avery was a student at St. Michael’s.

“I see the heart and soul that our teachers, staff, parents put in every day, and to know that the community supports that and understands what a significant impact they make, is huge,” Sauerhoff said.

The festival runs until 10 p.m. at the Harbor Bar and Grill on 17th Street in Metairie.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can donate here.



