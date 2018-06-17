In Sunday’s episode of Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, the chef, host and world traveler visits Louisiana, particularly Mamou and Lafayette.

The episode will feature Louisiana’s unique cuisine along with some Cajun Mardi Gras traditions.

Bourdain was found dead in a hotel room in France on June 8.

Bourdain's death was from apparent suicide. He was filming an episode in France for the shows' 12th season. He was 61.

Sunday’s episode, part of the shows' 11th season, will air on CNN 8 p.m. CT.

For more information on the episode, click here and the show’s season currently airing, click here.



