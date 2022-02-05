Appellate judge in New Orleans retires, to work for Entergy

Judge Regina Bartholomew-Woods is married to Jimmie Woods Sr., the owner of the sanitation contracting company Metro Service Group,

NEW ORLEANS — There’s a vacancy on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal after Judge Regina Bartholomew-Woods retired Friday— four years before the end of her term.

Woods’ retirement letter to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said she is moving to the private sector and will now serve as assistant general counsel for Entergy Corp. in New Orleans. Woods began her term in 2017.

Woods is married to Jimmie Woods Sr., the owner of the sanitation contracting company Metro Service Group, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported.

She said she will miss being an active member of the judiciary but looks forward to the next chapter of her career.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports she is the second judge to leave the 4th Circuit recently.

Former Chief Judge James McKay III resigned Jan. 3, nearly a year before his term was set to expire.

A graduate of Loyola University law school, Woods served as an Orleans Parish Civil District Court judge for five years before winning her circuit court race in 2016.