NEW ORLEANS — Two people smashed the window of a state police patrol vehicle and stole a rifle from the unit last month, officials say.

According to the NOPD, a state trooper's patrol SUV was parked in the 6100 block of Arts Street when it was burglarized early in the morning on November 18.

Around 3:30 a.m., two people driving past the SUV reportedly stopped in the middle of the Gentilly street, jumped out of their car, smashed a window out of the vehicle and then took out an AR-15 rifle. The subjects then got back into to their car and sped off, officials said.

Police opened an investigation into the auto burglary and released an image from a nearby surveillance camera that recorded the white four-door sedan.

NOPD officials encouraged anyone with information on the burglary to call Third District detectives at 504-658-60, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

This is the second reported case of a rifle being stolen from a vehicle this year in New Orleans.

In August, a IWI Tavor X95 rifle was reportedly stolen out of the back trunk of a truck in Algiers.

