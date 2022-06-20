Arabi thrift shop celebrates Juneteenth, supports former inmates

The store, ran by ex-inmates, helps them overcome the trauma of incarceration

NEW ORLEANS — Maryam Henderson-Uloho reflected on Juneteenth inside her Arabi thrift store.

"This is a phenomenal day for me because for me this is a day that technically slaves were set free, but just as recent as April the 9th, 2022, I was a slave,” Henderson-Uloho said, “And the reason I say I was a slave is because I was on parole."

She opened the store after being released from prison with $40 dollars to her name and a suitcase full of treasures.

“When someone walks in this store, it’s what won’t they find? It’s not,” Henderson-Uloho said, “Don’t ask us what we do have, ask us what don’t we have.”

The store has a thing for finding the beauty in what others have written off.

Henderson-Uloho said she has six people working under her as the founder and CEO of SisterHearts. They’re all ex-convicts.

Henderson-Uloho’s journey to prison began during Mardi Gras.

"I came from Dayton, OH to New Orleans on vacation for Mardi Gras. And I met a guy and they wanted me to lie on this guy and say something that I could not do," Henderson-Uloho said. "I bluntly refused and as a result, they made an example of me by sentencing me to 25 years in prison."

Henderson-Uloho said she was convicted of obstruction of justice.

"They found out that I was a first offender. So DOC cut my time in half on their own and that's how I ended up doing 12 and a half years," Henderson-Uloho said.

She's a mom of six and was working in real estate prior to her conviction. But she says more than a decade in prison changed her.

"We are still mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and sometimes, not just physically, but all of those. We are still incarcerated," Henderson-Uloho said.

She works with her staff to overcome their prison trauma.

Throughout the store, one might see clutter, but she sees it as an intentional design.

By giving her staff the permission to organize the store as they see fit, she said they’re unlearning their prison trauma.

"This is a de-carceration facility. Which means this is a place where people that have been to prison, can come here to reverse the trauma of incarceration," Henderson-Uloho said.

Now as the nation celebrates Juneteenth, she's reflecting on something monumental of her own.

Now, Henderson-Uloho is done with her 25 year parole sentence, free from the Department of Corrections and helping others find their paths to freedom, too.

“I found myself homeless and I found myself without employment,” Henderson-Uloho said.

She knows the trauma and struggle so she offers SisterHearts as a way to get back on track.

SisterHearts works to connect its staff to new employment opportunities.