During a recent interview with WWL-TV, New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond said a small number of new allegations of sexual abuse by members of the clergy have come across his desk.

"I've … seen people who have not reported before that they had been abused and they're coming forth now," Aymond said during the Sept. 25 interview, adding that it was single digits.

Aymond reiterated during that interview that the archdiocese had not had any “credible” complaints of sexual abuse in the last decade. That revelation came as the Catholic church's sex-abuse scandal makes headlines nationally and locally.

The most recent news came Thursday with the feds issuing subpoenas to at least 7 dioceses in Pennsylvania.

Now, as Aymond and other bishops across Louisiana prepare to release lists of credible claims of sexual abuse against priests, there are questions about how the local church determines what is or is not credible.

A state law that went into effect in 2013 classifies people such as members of the clergy as mandated reporters. That means they must report claims of child abuse to law enforcement.

During the recent interview with WWL, Aymond made it clear that the archdiocese follows that law for new cases.

"If there was one (a new reported case), we would immediately report it to the police, and they would do their investigation,” he said. “We would also do our investigation put those two together in order to come to a conclusion.”

That has been the archdiocese’s policy since 2003, archdiocese spokeswoman Sarah McDonald said in a prepared statement.

But how does the archdiocese handle allegations of sexual abuse the predate the mandatory reporting law?

McDonald on Friday issued a statement that reads in part, "Our policy states if an adult comes to us alleging he or she was abused as a minor, we investigate and strongly encourage him or her to go to the authorities with the allegation."

WWL-TV legal analyst Chick Foret said it appears that policy lines up with state law.

“The issue is, what is the practical application of those policies and procedures and did anything slip through the cracks?”

Penalties for any mandated reporter who fails to give authorities information about abuse of a minor include fines and up to three years in jail.

Danny Monteverde can be reached at danny@wwltv.com.

