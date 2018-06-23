NEW ORLEANS -- Fondling, molestation and rape.

Attorney Roger Stetter says that is what his client endured. Out of respect for the victim, we're only calling him "Michael." Stetter says the alleged abuse began when Michael was only 8-years-old.

"One of the teachers in the school who was head of the alter boy program and also a deacon in the church associated with the school befriended Michael," Stetter said.

That Deacon was George Brignac.

"Michael's mother had to work a lot. His father was an alcoholic. So, the deacon offered to take Michael home from school," Stetter said.

According to the lawsuit, filed four months ago, Brignac would stop at stores and buy Michael candy, ice cream and baseball cards. As time passed however, Michael says Brignac allegedly invited Michael to his home where the victim claims the deacon prayed upon him.

"He was also abused in the back of Deacon Bringac's car. And it proceeded from inappropriate touching, stroking, masturbation, oral sex, digital sex, and rape," Stetter said.

The lawsuit also claims the Deacon would tell Michael he was "special" and that he loved him. Brignac allegedly told Michael not to tell his parents because "They would not understand our relationship."

The abuse allegedly continued for 3 years.

"Michael's mother discovered a hickey on his neck!! And 'Where did this come from??' And he said, well reluctantly, it was Deacon Bringac. And she said, well I don't want you to be alone with him again. And that's when the relationship ended," Stetter said.

This month, the Archdiocese of New Orleans settled the claim for half a million dollars.

Today Archbishop Gregory Aymond released a statement to the parishioners of Our Lady of Rosary and the Archdiocese saying the incident was reported to them four months ago. The statement also says since 1988, Bringac has not served as a Deacon in a parish, school or any ministry of the archdiocese. The statement had no admission of fault, nor did it mention how deeply the Archdiocese investigated the accusations.

Aymond said in part he is firmly committed to healing for abuse victims and he's committed to continue being transparent in the handling of such allegations.

Stetter applauds the Archbishop for his efforts, but feels more can be done to help those, like Michael, who still carry scars from the past.

Read the full statement from Archbishop Aymond below:

