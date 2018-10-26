The Archdiocese of New Orleans will soon release its list of clergy removed from the ministry after being credibly accused of sexual abuse.

The New Orleans Advocate reported Thursday that Archbishop Gregory Aymond said the names will be released “in the coming days.”

Aymond cautioned that the list might not yet be complete. He said other names might be discovered and added as more research is done.

Aymond has said the list will go back at least 50 years.

It’s not yet clear if the list will include any information other than names. But Aymond told The Advocate there will be “surprises” in who the list identifies.

"I talked to someone this morning and she said, 'What about Father so-and-so?'"Aymond told The Advocate as he recounted a discussion regarding a priest who would be named. "Somebody said, 'Well, it's possible he will be on the list,' and she said, 'We always put him up on a pedestal. He was the icon of the family.'"

Bishops in the dioceses Baton Rouge, Houma-Thibodaux, Lafayette and Shreveport have also said they will release similar lists.

