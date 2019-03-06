Ardley Hanemann Jr., the former president of Cabrini High School who also worked in public relations and leadership roles for Lykes Bros., Jesuit High School and the Krewe of Orpheus, died Friday. He was 76.

Hanemann served as Cabrini’s president from 2004 until 2016. His successor, Jack Truxillo, credited him for leading the school’s recovery after Hurricane Katrina. Cabrini reopened its doors in November 2005, less than three months after the storm, sharing its Esplanade Avenue campus with students from Holy Cross School.

“Every day when I sit in this chair, I gain more respect for the job he did during his time here,” Truxillo said. “His success and vast experience in the business world, in communications, public relations and education helped him advance the school’s mission and the mission of Catholic education in general.”

Hanemann, whose family in New Orleans dated back ten generations, was a graduate of Jesuit and Loyola University, where he earned a double major in journalism and public relations and was honored as its top journalism graduate.

After working at Kent State University in Ohio, he returned to Loyola as assistant alumni director, before entering the private sector in public relations and communications. He worked for B.F. Goodrich in Ohio and J. Ray McDermott Company, Inc. in New Orleans before being named director of public affairs for Lykes Bros. Steamship Company Inc. in 1981. He later became senior vice president of corporate communications for the international cargo shipping firm which was based in New Orleans.

After Lykes moved its headquarters to Tampa in 1994, Hanemann co-founded his own public relations firm, Vooss Hanemann Associates. His clients in New York, Houston and New Orleans included Jesuit High School, where he oversaw public relations and fundraising efforts. He also served for many years on the board of directors of the Catholic boys’ school as well as leading its alumni association and president’s advisory committee.

“He was a close trusted advisor and mentor for me in many ways,” said the Rev. Anthony McGinn, S.J., Jesuit’s former president. “He brought a great deal of wisdom and purpose to his work and ability to communicate the essence of a message to the Jesuit community.”

McGinn, who served as Jesuit’s president during and after Hurricane Katrina, credited Hanemann with his leadership at Cabrini during the same time. “Although he was a man leading an all-female school, he had a real passion for Cabrini and brought a clarity of vision to the school and carrying out its mission, which was of great importance during that time.”

Hanemann was named Jesuit’s Alumnus of the Year in 1988. He was also honored as an outstanding volunteer activist by the St. Elizabeth’s Guild and the East Jefferson General Hospital Auxiliary. He also served in leadership roles for St. Catherine of Siena School, the Little Sisters of the Poor and the Fore!Kids Foundation.

He was a charter member and longtime president of the Krewe of Orpheus, which was founded in 1993 by singer Harry Connick Jr. “Ardley knew how to handle every situation in the world and work with people from all walks of life, especially our celebrities,” said krewe captain Sonny Borey, who was also a longtime speech and drama teacher at Jesuit. He said Hanemann remained a key Orpheus advisor up until his death, staying involved with the krewe by telephone even when he couldn’t attend meetings in person.

Survivors include his wife, Liddy; three sons, Ardley “Bret” Hanemann III, Christophe Hanemann and David Hanemann; and six grandchildren.

A mass will be said Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Jesuit High School's Chapel of the North American Martyrs, 4133 Banks St. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Jesuit High School or the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus founded by St. Frances Xavier Cabrini.