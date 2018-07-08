NEW ORLEANS – As more kids head back to school, many parents wonder how they can keep their children.

The parents are not alone after new studies show a rise in school shootings across the nation. According to Everytown Research, there have been 53 incidents of gun activity on or near school campuses in 2018, many of them resulting in deaths.

Louisiana lawmakers pushed for bulletproof backpacks in an effort to keep students safe. But are they really worth it?

After the Parkland, Florida school shooting, bulletproof backpacks seen an increase in sales by about 35 percent. One company, “Bullet Blocker” said that most of the backpacks purchased have been in Florida.

The company makes two types of backpacks, one made of a bullet resistant material. The second model comes with metal inserts.

The creators of the backpacks say they are effective, but not 100 percent bulletproof.

Some experts say that the backpacks are only effective against handguns and not rifles. The man accused of killing 17 students in the Parkland shooting used a rifle.

The backpacks can also be expensive, averaging between $175 to $500. The metal inserts are cheaper, costing about $100.

In June, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law that would allow bulletproof backpacks on school campuses and buses.

