An argument spurred by drugs ended with one man being shot early Friday morning in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.

Police were called to Gov. Nicholls and Chartres streets at 6:51 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.

Detectives believe that three men got into an argument and fight with another two men, whom they met earlier on Bourbon Street, over a wallet. One of the three men was then shot in the buttocks, police said.

Detectives found drugs on the scene, police said, leading them to believe that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 8th District detectives at (504) 658-6080.

