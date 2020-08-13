Argument between employees at Laplace Sonic leads to shooting at dumpster

The victim was taking trash to the dumpster when he was shot, according to police.

LAPLACE, La. — An argument between two workers at the Sonic Drive-In in Laplace led to a shooting near the restaurant's dumpster Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old victim was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital and is listed as stable.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, Kamonte Robinson and the victim got into an argument earlier in their shift.

Later in the evening, after closing, the victim was taking out the trash when deputies say Robinson shot him.

Deputies found the victims with several gunshot wounds. Robinson was arrested a short time later as deputies said he was seen leaving the fire exit at a CVS in a nearby strip mall.