Arkansas line worker killed while on duty in Louisiana to help restore power

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As Louisiana tries to recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, several Arkansans were sent to help clean up and restore power.
One of those Arkansans was Marley Mencer, a line worker who was sent to help restore power in New Orleans.
Over the weekend, Mencer was run over while on duty. He died from his injuries.
Mencer was a lead driver with Howard Transportation in Little Rock. He had been with the company for 17 years.
He leaves behind a wife and children.
Howard Transportation left the following statement regarding Mencer's death in a Facebook post:
"Friends, we lost a good one Friday and we are beyond devastated. Marley Mencer, Lead Driver with our dedicated fleet out of Little Rock, AR. Marley has been with us since we formed Howard Dedicated Operations in 2004. Not only was he a hard worker and dedicated employee, he was our friend. We are truly heart broken to say the least! Please pray for his wife and children, the drivers who worked with him as they are a family as well, and pray for HDO manager, Katie, this is especially hard on her."