NEW ORLEANS -- A teen is behind bars after police say he shot and killed a 15-year-old boy Saturday night in Algiers.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said 17-year-old Michael Dixon was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Harrison described the teens as "known associates", but did not give a motive for the shooting.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, in the 3900 block of Sullen Place.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center by EMS. He later died at the hospital.

The boy was identified 15-year-old as Chance Smith by InspireNOLA Schools, who said he was a student at Eleanor McMain. A rally is planned at the school Friday afternoon in Smith's memory.

