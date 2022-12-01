NOPD V.O.W.S, U.S. Marshals arrest a suspect in a year-long homicide investigation

Detectives and Federal agents arrested Jahlil Haroon, 23, in the investigation of a December 3, 2021, homicide that happened in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals announce they have made an arrest in a year-long homicide investigation.

Detectives and Federal agents arrested Jahlil Haroon, 23, in the investigation of a December 3, 2021, homicide that happened in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street.

“At about 3:55 p.m. on December 3, NOPD Fifth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location,” an NOPD report says. “Upon arrival, officers discovered a female victim had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital, where she was declared deceased. The incident was then reclassified as a homicide.”

NOPD Homicide Unit detectives say through the investigation developed and positively identified Haroon as a suspect in the shooting.

On November 16, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Haroon for one count of second-degree murder. Haroon was found and arrested Wednesday and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.