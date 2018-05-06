NEW ORLEANS -- Before he was arrested Thursday and booked with 10 counts of sexual battery involving six boys, gymnastics coach Jonathan West had been on the police radar for earlier sex crimes.

Evidence of that red flag is easy to find.

Nearly all parishes in Louisiana keep a public database of all suspects who are arrested. The Orleans Parish database shows that West, now 26, was arrested in March 2011 for aggravated rape involving two or more offenders.

While that charge was refused by the district attorney’s office five months later, it is among the most serious sex crime charges in Louisiana, punishable by a mandatory life sentence.

Veteran criminal defense attorney Craig Mordock said West could have taken steps to remove the arrest from public view through an expungement, but didn’t.

“Mr. West is free to get an arrest expunged,” Mordock said. “But he didn't take care of those steps and it's in plain sight for anyone who was interested in Mr. West's background. They could find out that he had a very serious arrest seven years ago when he was 19.”

In Louisiana, employers also can ask job applicants if they have any prior arrests. Nobody at Flipnastics in Luling, where West worked as a coach, was available to say what questions were or were not asked of West.

But anybody could have done a background check.

“On an employment application, you are free to ask about whether a person has ever been arrested and for what reason and ask them to explain the arrest,” Mordock said.

West also was the subject of a 2012 complaint in his hometown of Kenner involving alleged sexual abuse of a 3-year-old.

Kenner Police spokesman Lt. Brian McGregor said that after an investigation, there was not enough evidence to arrest West in that case. But in light of the recent allegations, McGregor said detectives are reviewing the 2012 complaint.

