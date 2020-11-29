Police said that many of the young people involved ran when police arrived.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say they have detained one person in connection with a confrontation involving roughly 300 kids that wreaked havoc upon an Atlanta shopping district on Saturday - and sent one teen to the hospital.

Police told 11Alive that multiple units were called to Atlantic Station to clear a large crowd of children around 5:30 p.m. Police said that they were advised by callers that the kids in the crowd - or at least some of them - were involved in a fight.

They would later learn that the hundreds of kids were from multiple jurisdictions and had gathered near the bowling alley at Atlantic Station over an ongoing dispute.

When police arrived, several of the kids began running in the other direction. However, police were able to detain one of them who was considered the primary aggressor in one fight. During the fight, a 14-year-old boy was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The unusual sight caught the attention of a handful of people on social media who, in general, shared the same message - that the parents of these children needed to get them.

At least one user, who didn't want to be identified, shared video of a large group of teens fighting and beating someone before running from the area.