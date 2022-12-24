x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Audubon Zoo orangutan Roux celebrates 1st birthday

Roux is a Sumatran Orangutan, a critically endangered species.
Credit: Audubon Zoo
Sumatran orangutan, Roux, celebrates his first birthday with his extended orangutan family and an outdoor habitat filled with enrichment activities. Audubon Zoo December 24, 2022

NEW ORLEANS — The Audubon Zoo is celebrating the first birthday of Roux, an endangered Sumatran Orangutan that was born at the zoo last year.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Roux’s first birthday. Every birth of an endangered species is one step closer to saving that species,” said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman. “Seeing Roux with the rest of the orangutans at Audubon is a success story for the species and a tribute to the dedicated professionals who care for him.”

Roux received round-the-clock human care shortly after his birth in order to give him physical skills needed to successfully join his orangutan family.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Sumatran orangutans are considered to be “critically endangered”, meaning they are threatened with extinction in our lifetime. There are fewer than 14,000 living in the wilderness and their numbers continue to decline, primarily due of human-wildlife and the spread of palm oil plantations into their forest habitat.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Parts of New Orleans Lakefront closed due to flooding, freezing temps

Before You Leave, Check This Out