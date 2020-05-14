NEW ORLEANS — You will soon be able to “go on down to the Audubon Zoo” once again.

The popular New Orleans attraction has announced its phased reopening plans. It is preparing to welcome back visitors in early June.

“We welcome the community back,” Rebecca Dietz, Audubon Institute Executive VP said. “We’re so excited to have them, but we want to make sure it’s safe for both our guests and our employees.”

The city is requiring the zoo to take reservations as part of its reopening.

The attraction will also be limited to 25 percent of capacity. That’s about 1000 guests and staff members at a time. Online tickets will be required for all visitors, including Audubon members.

“This will allow us to issue time tickets, so that we can monitor exactly how many people are coming in and out of the zoo at one time and allows us to manage the crowd,” Dietz said. “We’re not dictating how long people stay in, but we are monitoring how many people come out.”

Other safety measures include requiring staff to wear masks in public spaces, stringent cleaning protocols and physical distancing signage.

The zoo is expected to be open from Wednesday through Sunday to start and will be outdoor exhibits only.

“The Carousel, for now, will remain closed as well as the playgrounds and Monkey Hill, Dietz said.

There will also be one-way foot traffic through the zoo.

“So, you won’t come in contact face to face with other guests,” Dietz said. “We will have spurs that go off the main path so you can travel throughout the zoo, but you will be asked to go in a one-way manner.”

While we won’t be able to visit the zoo for a few weeks, Audubon’s Riverview Park, also known as “The Fly” is now set to reopen this weekend. For now, it will be walkers and bikes only.

Audubon is still working on a timetable to reopen the Aquarium of the Americas, Butterfly Garden and Insectarium and golf course.

Supporters can help care for the animals by donating to the “Audubon Recovery Fund.”

If you can help click on this link: https://www.audubonrecoveryfund.com/

