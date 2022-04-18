Audubon Zoo's popular water attractions to open May 7

The attractions returned in 2021 after a COVID-induced hiatus in 2020.

NEW ORLEANS — Cool Zoo and the Gator Run Lazy River, Audubon Zoo's popular water attractions, will open for the 2022 season on a weekend-only schedule beginning Saturday, May 7, per a press release from the Audubon Nature Institute.

"We are very excited to welcome our guests back to Cool Zoo for the 2022 season," said Audubon’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Uptown Facilities Daine Appleberry. "Cool Zoo is a great way to stay cool while visiting the Zoo."

Both attractions will be pen for two separate sessions each Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.. The attractions will close at 1 p.m. each day to allow the staff to clean the premises.

Beginning May 30, the water park will be open Thursday through Monday for weekly operation. On August 6, the park will return to weekends-only. Labor Day, September 5, will serve as the last day the park is open for the season.