NEW ORLEANS -- As 15-year-old Amaya Jacques walks the aisles at Community Bookstore, specializing in African literature, there’s no shortage of great work she connects with, but in school it’s a different story.

“When I was learning how to read I got the 'Junie B. Jones' books so it was like books centered around young white girls I didn’t connect with,” Jacques said.

Jacques’ story is not uncommon. Just ask New York Times best-selling author and New Orleans resident Daniel José Older.

“I remember I was always a nerd. I was a Latino nerd looking for characters in books and not finding it and it made we turn away from the genre and say like ‘wow fantasy and sci-fi doesn’t love me back as much as I love it,” Older said.

Eventually, fantasy and sci-fi would start to love Older back. He would go onto write the New York Times best seller ‘Shadowshaper,’ ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ and other young-adult stories with diverse characters, but Older says the success only happened because he started reading about protagonists who were like him.

“Books, their job is to tell us the truth about the world, right? So we are really just asking for the bookshelves to be as representative of the world as we know it to be,” Older said.

In 2014 the hashtag ‘#weneeddiversebooks’ started trending, generating more than 100,000 tweets. The movement turned into a non-profit focused on getting more diverse books in the hands of all children but a year later research from the publishing company Lee and Low found 80 percent of the book industry, from authors to editors to execs, were white.

“If you think just in terms of people of color that’s most of the world but yet we are still not on the page,” said well-known author Nalo Hopkinson.

For Older, change comes with conversation.

“Because we are talking about the industry of books we are really talking about changing the world because these are the stories we grew up reading and that's how we know who we are is by reading,” Older said.

