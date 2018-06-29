The man who allegedly stole a car with a baby in it from an Iberia Parish church parking lot has a lengthy criminal history in multiple states, records show.

Police said Terry Doehling, 43, of Lafayette, took the car just after 11 p.m. Wednesday from the parking lot of the Calvary Pentecostal Church on Hwy. 90 in Jeanerette. A baby, 9-month-old Liam Jamil Allen, was asleep in the vehicle at the time.

Authorities found Allen unharmed and still in the vehicle in New Orleans early Thursday morning. Doehling was arrested and faces charges of auto theft and child desertion, according to Orleans Parish Prison records.

According to Lafayette Parish court records, Doehling was charged with possession of marijuana and theft in 2000. He was charged again with theft in 2003 and 2005.

Records show Doehling missed multiple court dates over the years and had his probation revoked at least once. It was unclear exactly how much time he spent in jail.

Doehling has had several addresses in Lafayette Parish, including Maurice and Scott, among others.

Doehling also lived in Kansas in more recent years, records show.

In Kansas, he most recently was charged with driving under the influence on Jan. 5, 2018. He has pleaded not guilty.

In 2013 in Kansas, Doehling was charged with two counts of criminal damage to property. One count was dismissed, while Doehling pleaded guilty to the second count.

Other charges in Kansas included criminal threat in 2008 and giving false alarm in 2006. He was found guilty on both charges.

Also in 2006, he pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary of a dwelling. The charge was amended to theft, for which he was found guilty. That same year, he was charged with criminal damage. That charge also was amended and he was found guilty.

Doehling has been booked in New Orleans and will be returned to Iberia Parish at a later date.

