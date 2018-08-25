The Orleans Parish Juvenile Court, along with Families Helping Families NOLA, held a back-to-school resource fair Saturday for the Third Annual Juvenile Justice Awareness Day.

The fair was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Joe W. Brown Park Recreation Center.

Organizers say the goal is to support the city’s most vulnerable population of children. At the event, school supplies were provided for students to make sure they have tools they need for academic success.

“It's important for us to be able to wrap our hands around our kids. It takes a village to raise a child, right? And so that's the kind of effort we want to have and be able to give to let our children know we value you them and we want to be a great support to them as they grow and go on with their future,” Damekia Morgan, of the Orleans Parish Juvenile Court, said.

For those who wish to receive school supplies for their child, please call (504) 255-7265. For those interested in donating to Families Helping Families NOLA, click here.

© 2018 WWL