The handler, a 26-year-old woman, allegedly got her hair stuck in a belt loader.

KENNER, La. — A 26-year-old baggage handler has died after getting her hair caught in a loading belt at Armstrong International Airport Tuesday night, according to NOLA.com.

26-year-old Jermani Thompson was unloading baggage from a Frontier Airlines flight when the incident occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m..