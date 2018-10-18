A bail bondsman was shot while trying to serve a man with a document of some type Thursday afternoon in Gentilly, a Police Department spokeswoman said.

The shooting happened a little before 3 p.m. near Franklin Avenue and and Leon C. Simon Drive.

New Orleans Police Department spokeswoman Danielle Miller said the unidentified gunman recognized the bondsman shot the bondsman. No other details were immediately available.

The gunman left the scene in a green car, police said.

The bondsman’s condition was not immediately available.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and stay with WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.

© 2018 WWL