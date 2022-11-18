Baking outreach brings community together

Poydras Home organizers say the intergenerational connection being made is important.

NEW ORLEANS — Thursday, second graders from the Willow School and elders from the Poydras Home partnered up to bake.

"We’re making pumpkin biscuits," one second grader said. "We cracked the egg, we put it in. Then we put the salt and then we stirred it and we put some milk we put in, then we put the flour and water."

While the kids did most of the work, the elders seemed to enjoy the experience.

"The kids they’re the ones having all the fun, they're really cute," Nancy Gamble, a member of the Poydras Home said.

The kids nor the elders were the ones who were able to enjoy the treats, though. The biscuits were all for puppies at the Louisiana SPCA.

"We made them into pumpkin because pumpkin is nutritious and that’s our theme for thanksgiving," Laena Hanegan, a second grader said.

Poydras Home organizers say the intergenerational connection being made is important. They add, the impact the kids, and these experiences have is huge.

"In our memory care situations people will say 'oh they’re not going to remember this' or 'they can’t learn or won't remember', but that’s just not true because our elders talk about it all week. It has such an impact on them," Erica Arnold, Assistant Director of Life Enrichment at the Poydras Home said.