Search for Baton Rouge teen missing in waters off Bahamas is called off, family returns home

As WBRZ report, on Friday a U.S. Coast Guard representative confirmed that the Royal Bahamas Defense Force called off the search for Cameron Robbins, 18.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The family of a Baton Rouge teen who went missing while on a boat excursion in the Bahamas says officials have called off the search and they are returning home to Baton Rouge.

As our partners at WBRZ report, on Friday a U.S. Coast Guard representative confirmed that the Royal Bahamas Defense Force had called off the search for Cameron Robbins, 18, and is no longer requesting assistance from the Coast Guard.

“We were informed by @TheRBDF this evening that they were suspending the active search efforts pending further developments & were not requesting further @USCG assistance after notifying the Robbins family,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matt Spado, Coast Guard liaison officer @USEmbassyNassau — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 27, 2023

The Robbins family sent a statement to WBRZ saying:

The Bahamas government has called off the rescue for Cameron and we are returning to Baton Rouge. We want to thank the Bahamas government, the US Coast Guard, the United Cajun Navy, and Congressman Garrett Graves for everything they have done for us. In this time of grief, we thank our family, friends, and well-wishers for granting us the privacy we need to properly remember our son and mourn his loss.

According to the news outlet, Robbins went missing in the waters near Nassau on Wednesday while aboard a cruise charter named Blackbeard's Revenge.

The boat was south of Athol Island when Robbins reportedly jumped overboard into the 15-foot-deep water. A search was then underway for the missing teen, but inclement weather complicated the search which eventually covered more than 221 square nautical miles.