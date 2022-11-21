Baton Rouge deputies fatally shoot suspect caught stabbing to death DOTD working trying to help him

“Responding deputies engaged the suspect with gunfire, ultimately stopping," LSP says.

PORT ALLEN, La. — Deputies in Baton Rouge shoot and kill a man caught on the side of the Interstate stabbing a DOTD worker trying to assist him.

Louisiana State Police say it happened on I-10 near LA 415 Exit Sunday morning.

As WBRZ reports, authorities say the Motorist Assistance Patrol roadside assistance worker is Darrell Guillory, a retired BRPD officer, who was helping the suspect on the side of the interstate when he stabbed Guillory multiple times in the head.

“The initial investigation revealed that deputies were dispatched to Interstate 10 westbound west of LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish,” says an LSP report. “Upon arrival, deputies encountered the suspect actively attacking the MAP unit employee. Responding deputies engaged the suspect with gunfire, ultimately stopping the threat. The MAP unit employee and suspect were both transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased shortly after their arrival.”

According to WBRZ, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson sent out the following statement Sunday saying:

The entire DOTD family extends our thoughts and prayers on the passing of a member of our Motorist Assistance Patrol (MAP). Our MAP staff put their life on the line every day in an effort to assist citizens in need. Doing good for the thousands of motorists should not end this way.

In the days ahead, DOTD asks for your prayers and support for all those affected by today's incident, especially the staff involved in Motor Assist Patrol.