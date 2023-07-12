Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul has submitted his resignation, according to our partners at WBRZ . Our partners reported that the resignation won’t be immediate.

Chief Paul said in release from the mayors office, "It has been an honor to serve as the Police Chief of Baton Rouge. I am grateful for the opportunity to have made a difference and to have worked alongside such dedicated officers. I have full confidence in the future leadership of the department and will continue to support the seamless transition process."