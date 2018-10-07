NEW ORLEANS -- The battle between Morning Call and City Park will head to court later this month.

Morning Call filed a lawsuit late last month seeking to stop the park from evicting them after Cafe du Monde won a 10-year lease for the space inside the casino building that Morning Call has called home since 2012.

Park officials have said Morning Call’s owners failed to show up to a mandatory pre-bid conference on April 27. That left its board no choice but to toss out Morning Call’s bid, the park has said.

Morning Call, however, has argued that its operators were only late to the pre-bid conference. They’ve also said that they offered the park the most money and claim that Cafe du Monde failed to provide the required financial documents to be considered for the lease.

Civil District Court Judge Chris Bruno will hear from both sides on July 20.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday if Morning Call had a date by which it would need to be out of the casino building.

Morning Call recently closed its Metairie location, saying it wanted to focus on the City Park store where business was stronger.

