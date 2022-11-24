x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bayou Classic is back! Here is a list of events near you

The legendary game between Grambling State and Southern University will kick off at 1pm on Saturday.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — Bayou Classic is back! The legendary game between Grambling State and Southern University will kick off at 1pm on Saturday. The bayou classic has been around since 19-74. Last year Grambling took home the trophy, but this year it's anyone's game. As always there will be a ton of fun things to do ahead of the kickoff.

Friday, November 25

30th Annual Bayou Classic Ball Run including Grambling Army ROTC and Navy ROTC

  • SU Army ROTC will meet at the F.G. Clark Activity Center at 4:30 a.m. and leave at 5 a.m.
  • They will run on Harding Boulevard to Scenic Highway leading to Airline Highway to Caesars Superdome
  • Expected arrival to New Orleans is 2 p.m.

Business at Bayou Classic 10:30AM - 4:00AM

  • Showcases nonprofit, corporate, and local businesses
  • Hyatt Regency New Orleans, Empire Ballroom Foyer

Medical Marijuana Educational Tour 2:00PM

  • Hyatt Regency Hotel, New Orleans, Bolden 1 Meeting Room

Greek Show and Battle of the Bands

  • Doors open at 5:00PM, Show starts at 7:00PM
  • Southern University "Human Jukebox" Marching Band will be on the south side end zone
  • Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band will be on the north side end zone

Saturday, Saturday 24

Annual Bayou Classic Parade 9:00AM

  • Parade begins on Elysian Fields Avenue at N. Peters Street
  • Parade ends at Duncan Plaza located on Loyola Avenue at Perdido St.

Fan Festival 9:00AM-Noon Champion Square at the Caesars Superdome

  • Live performances
  • Clear bag policy applies for entrance

49th annual Bayou Classic football game

  • Jaguars will be the home team, mainly with seating on the west side near sections 129-156
  • Tigers will be the visiting team, mainly sitting on the east side near sections 101-128
  • Clear bag policy applies for entrance

For more details about ticket information or ticket details on all of these events click here.

Before You Leave, Check This Out