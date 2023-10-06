Bayou St. John residents say collapsing house is endangering lives

Residents in Bayou St. John say an abandoned, collapsing house is now endangering lives.

NEW ORLEANS — It seems to be an issue the community is all too familiar with: Abandoned houses across the city of New Orleans. Neighbors say a half-demolished house in Bayou St. John is endangering their lives, as debris is now flying off it.

Imagine waking up every morning and seeing this. Well, Kelly Weston and Gary Hodges do.

"It's demolition by neglect and death by a hundred cuts," Weston said. "This person came in and bought the property and let it deteriorate."

The couple says this house is simply dangerous.

"There is plywood, there are 2x4s with nails sticking out on the roof, just blowing in the wind."

Code Enforcement data shows in 2016, the city deemed the property

"hazardous", reporting it had partially collapsed and that there were rats, high weeds and debris, marking the matter as urgent. Seven years later, Weston says it's now a serious health concern.

"It has asbestos siding, everywhere."

She says the New Orleans Historic District Landmark Commission (HDLC) denied demolition back in 2019 because it's a historic home.

The pair say they've been fighting the city to take it down for months. In email chains shared with us, Kelly wrote to HDLC, "Do we need to petition to have it taken down safely, before bad weather does that on its own?"

HDLC responded with, "The building appears to be plumb and level and it's not currently a life safety hazard or threat to adjacent properties."

"They believe it isn't in danger of collapse, the thing is completely termite eaten, the top plates on the second floor are eaten out, the back of the property no longer has an exterior wall," Hodges told Eyewitness News.

Hodges is an engineer. He says the foundation has completely rotted out.

"It's kinda like a hinge, either way depending on the which way the wind blows, could fall over, potentially hitting my house or the neighbors."

Till the house is knocked down, the pair say they'll keep their "to-go" bags packed in case the wind picks up and debris starts flying.

"Just a basic summer thunderstorm, I got to get out of here. I don't know what's going to happen with that house," Weston said.

We reached out to the city for a response, they said they'll get back to us on Monday.

