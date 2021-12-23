Four people injured in fire at ExxonMobil's Baytown refinery

The company is conducting air monitoring. So far, there have been no shelter-in-place or evacuation orders.

BAYTOWN, Texas — We have breaking news out of Baytown where crews are responding to a fire at ExxonMobil's Baytown refinery.

According to ExxonMobil, the fire started at around 1 a.m. They say four people were injured in the fire. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said three of the injured workers were taken to the hospital by Life Flight. One other was taken by ground ambulance. The extent of those injuries aren't known at this time.

ExxonMobile says all other employees are accounted for.

Gonzalez says there are no reports of any shelter-in-place orders or evacuations.

We've gotten multiple viewer reports of the fire, including the video at the top of this page, which was sent to us early this morning.

ExxonMobil released the following statement to us:

"A fire has occurred at the Baytown Refinery. Our fire teams are working to extinguish the fire. We are conducting personnel accounting.

Our first priority remains the safety of people, including our employees, contractors and the surrounding community.

As a precaution, we are beginning to conduct air quality monitoring at the site and fence line.

We are cooperating with regulatory agencies.

We deeply regret any disruption or inconvenience that this incident may have caused the community."

