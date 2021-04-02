Beau rides again: Floats in the Oaks tribute honors a former Rex & City Park leader

The Rex king's float at City Park's special Carnival event features a tribute to Beau Bassich, King of Carnival 1989 and a longtime City Park leader.

NEW ORLEANS — Beau Bassich’s daughter laughs when she admits that – other than his family - two of his biggest passions in life were City Park and Carnival.

That’s why seeing him memorialized on the Rex King’s float now on display at City Park's Floats in the Oaks event is so special.

“I don’t think he would ever imagined that both of these things – Rex and City Park – would come together in such a grand way,” said Avery Corenswet, Bassich’s daughter.

Bassich, who died in 2015, reigned as the 1989 King of Carnival and was executive director of City Park for nearly 25 years. In that role, he is probably best known for his painstaking restoration of the park’s historic Carousel before and after Hurricane Katrina’s levee failures swamped the park and its beloved “flying horses.”

This year the park is hosting Floats in the Oaks, an outdoor event featuring floats from more than 40 Carnival krewes whose parades can't roll this year because of the pandemic. Rex has three floats represented - the Boeuf Gras, Streetcar Named Desire and float #1 in the parade, the King's float. Visitors will notice something special: a small depiction of the carousel on the side of the float.

The Rex Organization commissioned an artist to paint a tribute to Bassich on a small section of the float. Along with the carousel horse are the initials BLB (for Beauregard Louis Bassich) and 1989, the year of his reign.

Corenswet and her husband Jay were present Thursday morning when Rex official James Reiss presented a proclamation to City Park leaders Rob DeViney and Jay Batt, honoring Bassich and Floats in the Oaks.

Corenswet said her father would have no doubt been out at the park with them for opening day, helping to make last-minute touches and organize the event.

“I know he’s here in spirit, but he would have been helping them move the floats into place, he would have been organizing it all,” she said.

Bassich, a member and leader of other Carnival krewes besides Rex, was a true “behind the scenes” person and organizer, his daughter said, especially when it came to Mardi Gras.

“These were the days before computers, when everything was on notecards and every year he would pull out his lists of what had to happen when. He just loved that part of it and of course the camaraderie with the people who were in the krewes,” she said.

Reiss said Bassich’s eye for detail and willingness to roll up his sleeves to work on any cause carried over into his duties with Rex.

“It would not be uncommon to see Beau working in the Rex den or building display cases. He was truly a man who thought if you wanted it done right, do it yourself,” he said. “Beau was beloved within the Rex Organization and certainly by anyone who’s been involved in City Park.”

Reiss said Bassich would have also loved the idea of bringing Carnival to the city through Floats in the Oaks, especially since parades on the streets would be unsafe this year. He said Rex was also excited about taking part since its motto is Pro Bono Publico, or “for the public good” in Latin.