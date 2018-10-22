Round two of the City Park beignet battle is set.

The park has issued a new call for bids for the space in its casino building that Morning Call has called home since 2012. The goal is to find a tenant for the next 10 years.

The park’s first efforts to lease the space ended with a judge scrapping a contract City Park inked with Cafe du Monde after Morning Call filed a lawsuit.

City Park officials tossed out Morning Call’s bid, despite it offering the park the most money, after its owners failed to attend what the park described as a “mandatory” meeting ahead of the bids being opened.

Morning Call's bid offered $10,000 a month in rent with an additional 10.5 percent of its gross revenue. Cafe du Monde offered the $10,000 monthly rent and an additional 10.25 percent of its gross revenue.

An Orleans Parish Civil Court judge ruled against the City Park, citing documents that said the bid would be awarded “solely” on the proposed rent payments and no other factors.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting for the new lease will be held Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. in the park’s board room. The bids will be publicly opened Dec. 5.

Bob Hennessey, who owns Morning Call with his brother, on Monday said he will try again for the lease.

“I got the date (for the pre-bid meeting) right here. It’s on my phone. We will not miss the pre-bid meeting. We’re gonna give it our best shot.”

But, Hennessey said, getting the lease could make business tougher. The new bid documents call for a minimum monthly rent of $13,000, he said, an increase of $3,000. A request from WWL-TV for a copy of the bid packet was not immediately answered Monday.

Hennessey also said that whoever gets the 10-year lease will also be responsible for 75 percent of utilities and must spend $125,000 on renovations.

“Everything has gone up. But we’re gonna … check with our CPA to see what we can do,” Hennessey said. “We love it, but it’s got to be viable for us. Gotta leave a little on the bone. They can’t take it all.

As for the part of the bid document that led to the lawsuit, Hennessy said, that has been clarified. “These grey areas are pretty much black and white now.”

Morning Call has continued to operate in the park on a month-to-month basis since the Cafe du Monde contract was voided.

